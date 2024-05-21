Andrew Babinski To Co-Host ‘Beth and Friends’ At Phoenix’s KEZ

iHeartMedia Phoenix’s 99.9 KEZ (KESZ) has promoted Beth and Friends Morning Show Executive Producer Andrew Babinski to full co-host on the show. Babinski will continue his EP duties, while serving as a primary creative voice on-air and across social media.

Beth McDonald, host of Beth and Friends, expressed her excitement, saying, “I’m so happy to have Andrew as my co-host. This show has a storied history since we debuted in 1990 with Beth and Bill and transitioned to Beth and Friends after Bill Austin’s passing in 2010. Andrew is my first co-host since then, and he’s the perfect guy to take over such a meaningful role on our team. The show is now the best it has been since the Beth and Bill days. I’m looking forward to many years of fun ahead with Andrew!”

Paul Kelley, Program Director of 99.9 KEZ, added, “He’s funny, the listeners and advertisers love him, and he’s a pretty darn good employee. The Beth and Friends Show is better with Andrew sitting across from Beth.”

Babinski has been with iHeartMedia Phoenix for 24 years, most recently serving as Executive Producer for 99.9 KEZ. He has also been the Executive Producer for 550 KFYI and a Producer for Fox Sports 910. Babinski began his career at iHeartMedia Phoenix and is a graduate of The Academy of Radio & Television Broadcasting.

“I am honored and excited to continue working with Beth each morning. She’s an absolute legend. I couldn’t have found a better home than iHeartRadio and 99.9 KEZ,” said Babinski.