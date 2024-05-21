Shaw Local Radio Closes On Three NRG Stations In Illinois

The $950,000 sale of three Illinois radio stations to Shaw Local Radio Company was finalized on May 20. This comes around one year after Shaw’s April 2023 acquisition of eight radio signals in La Salle County from Studstill Media for $1.8 million.

The purchase includes NRG Media’s WIXN-AM, River Country 101.7 (WRCV), and Sky 95.7 (WSEY), as well as WIXN’s FM translator W236DM.

Shaw Media, the parent company of Shaw Local Radio, publishes newspapers, magazines, and websites, and operates radio stations in Northern Illinois and Central Iowa. Founded in 1851, is the third oldest continuously owned and operated family newspaper company in the nation.

Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP’s David Oxenford served as legal counsel to Shaw.

NRG Media CEO Mary Quass commented, “What a terrific partnership… the acquisition of great local radio stations by a legacy brand in Shaw Media. All of us at NRG Media are so delighted that the professionals at both the radio stations and the newspaper continue to serve the Dixon area for years to come.”

Shaw Media VP and Chief Product Officer J. Tom Shaw said, “It’s an honor to serve the Sauk Valley community with local radio in addition to online, newspapers, and magazines. These stations have incredible connections with the community, and we look forward to continuing to provide high-quality local news, information, and now music to the Sauk Valley community.”