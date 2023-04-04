Eight Illinois Stations Change Hands To Shaw

Shaw Local Radio, part of Shaw Media, has acquired eight radio stations in Northern Illinois from Studstill Media for $1.8 million. The purchase includes WALS-FM, WIVQ-FM, WSTQ-FM, WYYS-FM, WGLC-FM, WBZG-FM, WSPL-AM, and W253BX 98.5 FM.

The stations will continue to operate under their current formats, with Shaw aiming to use the acquisition to build on the strengths of its existing print and digital media offering. Shaw Media owns the third oldest, continuously owned and operated family newspaper in the nation, and is the nation’s eighth-largest newspaper publisher.

“These stations are fantastic, and now we have an entirely new way to connect with our local audience,” said J. Tom Shaw, Shaw Media Vice President and Chief Product Officer. “As the business of local media continues to change, the combination of radio, print, and digital creates incredible opportunities. It’s going to be a fun summer.”