TuneIn Expands Premium Into Old Territory

TuneIn has announced the relaunch of its audiobook library for all premium account holders. The library includes more than 120,000 books across various genres and languages, with unlimited access to subscribers at no extra cost. TuneIn had previously offered audiobooks for premium users until about five years ago.

Non-premium subscribers can access a limited selection of classic books through ad-supported recordings and preview five-minute samples of the books included in the premium subscription.

“Audiobooks are experiencing a period of unparalleled popularity and growth,” said TuneIn CEO Richard Stern. “Adding them to our platform’s robust spoken-word offerings will create tremendous value for our premium listeners. From sports talk to sports memoirs, or true crime podcasts to a cracking mystery, our listeners can have it all for one low price with no gotchas. It’s a tremendous value for fans, and we’ll continue to expand our selection in months ahead.”