Two Radio Companies Get 2023 Webby Award Nods

Two radio companies have a shot at digital glory in this year’s Webby Awards. The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominees on Tuesday, which included iHeartMedia and Audacy.

Audacy received a nomination for Best Entertainment & Sports or General App for the Audacy App. iHeart received several nominations in several podcast categories, including Best Series (Symptomatic: A Medical Mystery Podcast) and Entertainment, Limited-Series & Specials (Stealing Superman). iHeart is also a contender for Webby Podcast Company of the Year.

The Webby Awards recognize excellence on the Internet and influential creators and brands driving conversation at the intersection of tech and culture. All nominees are eligible to win the Webby Award, selected by the Academy, and The Webby People’s Voice Award, voted on by the online community. Voting for The Webby People’s Voice Awards is open now until April 20, 2023.