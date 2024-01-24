iHeart Brings The ‘Rukus’ To Streaming With South Asian Brand

Rukus Avenue Radio, the world’s largest South Asian radio and podcast network, has signed a deal with iHeartMedia to bring the brand exclusively to the iHeartRadio app in North America. Rukus Avenue Radio offers an array of celebrity-hosted podcasts and programs with an acute focus on Indian and South Asian music.

Content includes Punjabi and Carnatic music, South Asian Hip Hop, and Bollywood culture talk. Indian media and entertainment are projected to become a $74 billion global industry by 2027.

iHeartMedia President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Michael Biondo said, “We are excited to welcome Rukus Avenue Radio to the iHeartRadio app. We are committed to delivering diverse content to our audiences and this partnership also provides Rukus Avenue with the platform to reach millions of new listeners.”

Rukus Avenue Chairman & CEO Sammy Chand added, “This moment is indeed transformative. Our South Asian culture is rich and diverse, and we have so much to share with everyone. Having Rukus Avenue Radio on iHeartRadio not only celebrates our community, but also gives people of all backgrounds a common place where they can press play and experience the best our culture has to offer.”

To celebrate the launch on iHeartRadio, Rukus Avenue Radio featured special programming from January 19-21. Its regular lineup of shows began on January 22, offering a wide range of content from and discussions on socially relevant topics that resonate with the South Asian diaspora globally.