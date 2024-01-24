Minda and DB Roll Out New Morning Show In Fayetteville, NC

Beasley Media Group Fayetteville has introduced Morning Rollout with Minda and DB on 107.7 The Bounce (WUKS). Minda and DB, who are both long-time friends and local comedians, had previously worked with Beasley in various capacities at the cluster.

Minda has been a midday host on WKML 95.7 since 2019, while DB has been involved in videography, promotions, and on-air roles at WKML and 96.5 BOB FM (WFLB) since 2018.

WUKS Programming Director DJ DRocc commented, “To have an incredible team like Minda and DB on our station is such an honor and a privilege. I can’t wait to see the impact these two, who already mean so much to us, will have on the rest of our listening family in Fayetteville, Fort Liberty, and the rest of our metro community.”