Dan Dakich Finds His Ticket For Return To Indiana Sports Radio

Cumulus Media is bringing basketball player, coach, and analyst Dan Dakich back to Indianapolis airwaves. The Dan Dakich Show is coming to the Sports Ticket 1430 (WXNT-AM) for a new local midday sports program starting January 29.

Dakich has a deep-rooted connection with Indiana, being one of only two men to serve as a two-time captain under the legendary Indiana University Men’s Basketball Coach, Bob Knight. At Indiana, Dakich not only played on a Big 10 Championship team but also captained IU’s Elite 8 NCAA Tournament run in 1984.

Dakich went on to be an Assistant Coach and interim Head Coach for IU, where he coached for 17 years before becoming Bowling Green State University’s Head Coach. After leaving coaching transitioned to radio, launching The Dan Dakich Show on Emmis Communications’ WFNI-AM in Indianapolis. He then moved to Clay Travis’ OutKick network, where his show Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich airs weekdays.

Dakich also serves as Big 10 college basketball analyst for ESPN.

Cumulus Indianapolis Market Manager Darlene Park said, “Indiana’s very own Dan Dakich returns to the airwaves as opinionated as ever and ready to break down all things sports on Indy’s Sports Ticket 1430 AM every weekday from Noon to 3 pm. He is an Indiana sports legend, and we are so excited he is bringing his game to our team.”

Dakich shared, “Couldn’t be more thrilled to join the fantastic team at Indy’s Sports Ticket 1430 AM. The state of Indiana and I have had a lifetime love affair that extends way beyond sports and sharing that daily is going to, once again, be a blast! Can’t wait to get started as we build Indy’s Sports Ticket 1430 AM into Indy’s go-to home for all things sports.”