Elissa Blankenship Elevated To CSS Continental Leadership Role

The Center for Sales Strategy has announced the promotion of Elissa Blankenship to the role of Head of Sales, North America. Since joining the company in 2021 as the Director of Sales, Blankenship has played a key role in growing CSS’ LeadG2 and Up Your Culture.

In her new position, Blankenship will continue to lead sales and new business development across CSS’s numerous divisions. Her new role will also involve exploring new avenues for business growth and further strengthening the company’s team.

CSS CEO Matt Sunshine said, “We’re proud to promote Elissa to this position following two years of leading and growing our new business development initiative. We are excited to see her launch us into some of our best years as we continue to innovate, expand, and help our clients achieve total revenue performance.”

Blankenship commented, “My time as the Director of Sales has been incredibly rewarding, and I am honored to take on this new role. The success we’ve achieved in driving new business growth is a testament to the dedication and collaborative spirit of our entire team. I look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and growth in my expanded role as Head of Sales, North America.”