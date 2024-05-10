Mark Boelke Named Entravision CFO Amid Executive Streamlining

As Entravision Communications maneuvers around the impending closure of Meta’s Authorized Sales Partner program, the global digital advertising leader and Hispanic radio broadcaster is streamlining its executive management team.

Entravision General Counsel and Secretary Mark Boelke will now serve as the new Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, as Christopher Young will exit the company. Boelke commented, “I am excited to serve as CFO and leverage my knowledge of the company and our industry to help shape Entravision’s path forward. With our financial strength and premier advertising and marketing platforms, we have a solid foundation for profitable growth and value creation. I look forward to working with Mike, our finance team and our Entravision colleagues in my new role.”

With Boelke now serving as CFO, Jeff DeMartino is now Entravision’s new General Counsel and Secretary. The company has also promoted Bill McNally to Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller. As for the recent resignation of Entravision Chief Digital, Strategy and Accountability Officer Juan Saldivar, his responsibilities will now be managed by existing members of the Entravision team.

These changes come at a time when the company is focusing on revenue growth through its programmatic ad purchasing platform, Smadex. Entravision’s digital division continued as the main revenue source in Q1 2024, increasing by 21% to $237.49 million.

The audio division experienced a 7% decline in revenue, down to $11.41 million. Entravision operates 45 primarily Spanish-language stations in the US.

Meta’s Authorized Sales Partner program, which ends by July, accounted for 53% of Entravision’s $1.107 billion in consolidated revenue in 2023.

CEO Michael Christenson stated, “During his almost 20 years with Entravision, Mark has helped oversee cost reduction programs and key acquisitions that have strengthened our product portfolio and audience reach…I have tremendous confidence in Mark and the contributions he will make as CFO as we focus on our strategic and operational priorities, and I am confident in Entravision’s long-term opportunities.”

He continued, “Bill and Jeff both have proven records of accomplishment here at Entravision and at other companies. I am delighted to welcome them to their new roles. On behalf of the Entravision team, I also want to thank Chris and Juan for their dedication and service to the company. We wish them all the best.”