Jaclyn Piermarini Named Saga’s Cville Right Now Editor-In-Chief

Saga Communications’ Charlottesville Radio Group has appointed Jaclyn Piermarini as its new Editor-in-Chief for Cville Right Now. Piermarini has nearly two decades of experience as a producer, reporter, and anchor, predominantly within the Charlottesville market.

In her new role, Piermarini will direct all Cville Right Now content initiatives for local news, event coverage, and community affairs.

Charlottesville Radio Group Vice President/General Manager Garrett Klingel said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jaclyn Piermarini to the helm of Cville Right Now as our new Editor-

in-Chief. Her extensive experience and exceptional track record in journalism make her the ideal candidate to lead our team in delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news coverage to the Charlottesville community.”

Piermarini said, “We believe in investing in our community and making a real difference through local news. I am honored to lead Cville Right Now as Editor-in-Chief, and I’m committed to delivering impactful, unbiased coverage that serves and empowers the Charlottesville community.”

Cville Right Now, which debuted on May 1, is an extension of Saga’s local coverage provided on WINA-AM, Z95.1 (WQMZ), Cville Country (WCVL), 3WV (WWWV), The Corner (WCNR), and Fox Sports WVAX.

Saga Communications’ CEO Chris Forgy has announced plans to expand the company’s digital news presence to 18 markets by the end of 2024.