Full-time, onsite in Birmingham (Irondale), AL; Not remote-eligible.

HOW YOU WILL IMPACT THE BIG PICTURE:

As the Radio Producer, you’ll be responsible for all aspects of live and recorded programs, ensuring content meets EWTN broadcast standards. You’ll develop program ideas consistent with the mission and collaborate with hosts, facilitators, and other content contributors, as well as perform voice work and facilitate programs.

WHAT YOU WILL DO:

Produce all aspects of the radio program ensuring that all content meets EWTN broadcast standards.

Develop program ideas consistent with the mission of the show.

Collaborate with hosts, facilitators, content contributors, partners, and call-screener to consistently produce great Catholic radio in the tradition of Mother Angelica; Christ-centered, engaging and entertaining.

Manage all in-show production, ensure recorded messaging and promotional announcements are fresh, timely, and on target.

Take the lead in mapping future radio shows; prepare and write materials (as needed).

Ensure social media push & other forms of show promotion/engagement are on point and web page is up to date.

Keep abreast of current affairs; religious, secular and pop culture.

Facilitate shows, perform voice work.

Establish and maintain a working list of fill-in hosts and guests, vetted and available for situations requiring tight deadlines.

ABOUT YOU:

You have a minimum of 1-3 years’ experience producing major market radio broadcasts or related experience.

You have a demonstrated understanding of the Catholic Faith, the Magisterium, and how they relate to the programming goals of the network.

You have the ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

You are able to collaborate well with others in a team environment.

You are prompt and thorough with strong attention to detail and ability to follow through.

You are able to work calmly and effectively under pressure, react quickly, meet tight deadlines, and provide solutions.

You possess excellent writing skills, with the ability to generate prep materials and original ideas, and think creatively about how to communicate to audiences.

You can identify, troubleshoot, and communicate technical & computer issues.

EDUCATION:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications or related field, or equivalent experience.

WHAT YOU’LL LOVE ABOUT WORKING HERE:

We offer a career with purpose! Apply your God-given talents, knowing your contributions help advance EWTN’s mission of sharing the Gospel with the world.

Family-oriented working environment. We value the importance of work/life balance, and welcome you as an EWTN family member, not just an employee.

Worship at work! Freedom to participate in daily Mass, Adoration, and prayer throughout your workday.

Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package including Health, Dental, Vision, Life/Disability insurance and Retirement Savings Plan.

11 Paid Holidays and generous Paid Time Off program.

Tuition reimbursement for online continuing education and degree programs through our partnership with Catholic Distance University.

Potential for flexible hours and telecommuting may be possible dependent upon the position and department needs.

Ability to learn alongside legacy employees while bringing new ideas to the growing team!

WHAT TO DO NEXT:

If you’re ready to get started on EWTN’s mission to bring the Gospel to the world, please email a cover letter, resume and your salary expectations to [email protected]. Thank you for considering EWTN and we look forward to hearing from you!