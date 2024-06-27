‘B-Dub’ Takes A Long Ride To Raise Funds For Military Families

Syndicated radio talent Bryan “B-Dub” Washington wrapped up his second annual Longest Ride fundraiser, raising more than $16,500 for the Fisher House Foundation. Fisher House provides free housing for military families during hospital stays.

B-Dub covered 3,696 miles across 10 states in just five days while raising money from listeners.

B-Dub said, “I am so thankful to my affiliates for giving me a platform to do good. Fisher House is an important organization for our military families. To my listeners and everyone who supported this ride, thank you for your generosity and dedication to a worthy cause. Your collective efforts helped us quadruple the money raised last year!”