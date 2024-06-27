YouTube Negotiating With Music Labels To Train Gen AI Tools

YouTube is reportedly in talks with major record labels such as Sony, Warner, and UMG to use label content to train AI song generators, set to be introduced later this year. The platform is exploring how to expand beyond its initial AI tool, “Dream Track,” which allows users to generate short music clips from text prompts.

Despite offering substantial upfront payments to entice labels, many artists express strong reservations about AI music generation, fearing it may devalue their creative work. The record labels are currently trying to balance copyright control with technological advancements without appearing resistant to change.

YouTube made “Dream Track” AI available to a limited group of creators and featured only 10 artists including Charli XCX and John Legend. The company plans to enlist more artists for broader projects.

Concurrently, major labels are taking legal action against AI start-ups like Suno and Udio, accusing them of using copyrighted music without authorization, with potential penalties of up to $150,000 per infringed work. In April 2023, a song featuring AI-cloned voices of Drake and The Weeknd, titled “Heart on my Sleeve,” was pulled from platforms like Apple Music and Spotify following a copyright claim by UMG. The track generated about 630,000 streams and nearly $2,000 in revenue.

Federal agencies are working to reign in deepfakes of all varieties – FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has proposed a controversial rule requiring the disclosure of AI-generated content in radio political ads to enhance transparency. This rule, if passed, would mandate on-air and written disclosures in broadcasters’ political files, ensuring that consumers are informed of the use of artificial intelligence in these advertisements.