Alabama Radio’s Jim Kell, Former WSGN ‘Good Guy,’ Passes

Jim Kell, one of Birmingham radio’s “Good Guys” in the 1960s, passed away at the age of 86 on June 26. Known as Jim K and “JK the DJ” on WSGN, Kell would go on to have a career in Alabama radio management and sales that spanned more than 50 years.

Alongside personalities like Jim Taber, Herb Steadman, and Dave Roddy, Kell would broadcast from the penthouse of the City Federal Building in downtown Birmingham until he left WSGN in 1965 to become the Program Director at WAAY Radio in Huntsville, where he rose to become General Manager. He would stay there until 1985.

Kell then moved back to Birmingham at WZZK, serving as a Sales Executive from 1983 to 1985, until moving to Tuscaloosa, where he would spend the rest of his life.

At Radio South’s WTUG, he was promoted from Sales Manager to General Manager. He played a crucial role in establishing and managing WTXT, overseeing sales and programming personnel for regional and national sales.

From May 2005 onward, Kell ran K&L Advertising, working as a consultant for WTBC-AM, which was purchased by Townsquare Media in 2016.

Jim Kell’s passion for radio was paralleled by his commitment to community service, notably driving a bus for special needs children in Tuscaloosa County Schools.

His funeral services will be held on June 28.