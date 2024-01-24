FTC Yanks ‘Deceptive’ Tax Prep Ads From Radio and Streaming

In what should be a warning to both advertisers and broadcasters, the Federal Trade Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order against Intuit, the company behind TurboTax, for deceptive advertising practices related to its tax-filing software.

This enforcement follows a four-year investigation that revealed how millions of Americans were drawn into paid tax preparation products despite being eligible for free filing through a government-sponsored program. The 93-page opinion accompanying the order strongly criticized Intuit for its broad and willful deceptive ad campaign.

Intuit ads previously declared their product was “Free Guaranteed” on AM/FM, streaming, and podcasts, while only about one-third of Americans qualify for the free offering.

The FTC order mandates clear disclosures in TurboTax ads, ensuring consumers understand that most filers won’t qualify for free filing. Additionally, TurboTax must provide detailed information on eligibility for free filing when ad space permits. The order also includes a broader requirement prohibiting TurboTax from misrepresenting any material fact about its products.

Despite these changes, Intuit has raised several objections during the process, including claims that such disclosures infringe upon its First Amendment rights and could lead to consumer information overload. The FTC dismissed these arguments, noting that the illegality of certain marketplace practices isn’t excused by their prevalence among competitors.

Intuit is the leading tax prep advertiser in the US, spending well over $100 million each year, with generous portions of that budget spent on radio and streaming audio. Tax prep companies reportedly generated $1 billion in revenue in a single year from customers who should have qualified for free filing.

Intuit, planning to appeal the FTC order in federal court, claimed in a statement that it has always been “clear, fair, and transparent” with customers and anticipates no significant business impact from the order, as it includes no monetary penalty.

In a statement, the FTC sent a message to Intuit and other marketers, “‘Free’ claims remain a powerful draw for consumers, but like any other advertising representation, the claim must be truthful. Don’t describe your product or service as ‘free, free, free’ when for many consumers, the more accurate characterization is ‘fee, fee, fee.’