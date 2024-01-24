Bob Bittner’s Boston-Area AM Goes With Garabedian In Sale

According to sale documents filed with the FCC, WJIB-AM in Cambridge, MA, best known as Bob Bittner’s “Memories Station,” has a new owner. John Garabedian’s RCRQ Inc. purchased the Boston-area signal and its translator for $575,010. The sale agreement includes a sublease arrangement for WJIB’s tower site, at $3,000 per month.

Bittner passed away in May 2023 at the age of 73, after which all stations in his Blue Jey Broadcasting Co. portfolio were passed on to his wife, Raisa. The remaining assets of Bittner’s estate, including AMs and translators in Cape Cod, MA, and Bath, Lewiston, and Portland, ME, are retained by the estate.

Garabedian is a well-known figure in Massachusetts radio, founding and hosting the widely popular syndicated weekend show Open House Party out of Boston’s WXKS for thirty years. He has previously been Program Director of WMEX. He currently owns numerous stations on Cape Cod and produces the syndicated Liveline with Mason.

Dennis Jackson’s Sun Signals LLC acted as the broker for the seller in this transaction.