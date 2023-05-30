Bittner, Beloved AM Broadcaster, Passes Away At 73

Bob Bittner, owner and operator of several AM radio stations in New England, has passed away at the age of 73. Bittner’s legacy is closely associated with WJIB-AM 740 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which serves the Boston area. He also owned and operated WBAS-AM 1240 in West Yarmouth, WLVP-AM 870 in Gorham, WJTP-AM 730 in Bath, and WLAM-AM 1470 in Lewiston.

Bittner was known for his commitment to providing music on AM radio, even in the age of FM dominance. His stations attracted a dedicated following, and he relied on listener contributions to keep them commercial-free. Bittner’s passion for the music played on his stations and his refusal to stream or run commercials made him a unique figure in the industry. He is remembered as a beloved broadcaster who will be missed by his devoted audience. Bittner is survived by his wife, Raisa.