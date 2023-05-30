Seacrest Syndicated In Saudi Arabia

Middle East and North Africa region broadcaster MBC Group is adding On Air with Ryan Seacrest and American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest to MBC LOUD FM, Saudi Arabia’s first CHR format station, via Premiere Networks. On-Air will be broadcast on weekday afternoons, while AT40 will air on Saturdays.

MBC LOUD FM Station Manager Tarek Majdalani commented, “We are beyond thrilled

to announce the addition of On Air with Ryan Seacrest and American Top 40 with Ryan

Seacrest to MBC LOUD FM’s lineup. This marks an exciting milestone for us as it brings

these highly-popular shows to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time.”

Premiere Networks Vice President, International Business Development Tanya Juhasz said, “Working with Tarek and his team to launch the first pop station in KSA with Ryan as their drivetime host is an honor, and it’s exciting to be a part of the many amazing changes happening today in Saudi Arabia.”