Women’s World Series Roster Set On Westwood One

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One has released its broadcast plans for the NCAA Women’s College World Series starting June 1. The tournament will feature eight teams competing in a double-elimination format, with the two bracket survivors advancing to a best-of-three series to determine the champion ending either June 8 or 9, depending on the winners.

The broadcast crews will include Ryan Radtke and Chris Plank as play-by-play announcers, Destinee Martinez and Leah Amico as analysts, and Taylor Davis as field reporter at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Listeners can listen to coverage one Westwood One terrestrial affiliates, SiriusXM, westwoodonesports.com, the NCAA Women’s College World Series app, or The Varsity Network app to access the coverage.