Comedian Lee Sues Wondery Over ‘Morals Clause’

Comedian Bobby Lee has filed a lawsuit against audio company Wondery, alleging breach of contract after they canceled a multiyear ad sales and distribution deal for his podcast, TigerBelly. The lawsuit claims that Wondery terminated the deal in anticipation of a podcast market slowdown and cited a “morals clause” based on a story Lee told in 2013, which he later admitted was made up.

TigerBelly argues that they never agreed to a morals clause in the contract and that Wondery was aware of the story before striking the deal. The podcast, co-hosted by Khalyla Kuhn, has been successful and popular, ranking among the top 50 comedy podcasts on Apple Podcasts. TigerBelly is seeking damages in the millions of dollars and a jury trial.