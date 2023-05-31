Spotify and Pepsi Pair For New European Platform

PepsiCo’s Rockstar Energy has partnered with Spotify to launch a new global platform called Press Play in Europe and the Middle East. The platform will kick off with an in-app concert experience on Spotify and aims to connect the digital and physical worlds through online and out-of-home advertising activations.

Rockstar hopes the partnership with Spotify will engage music fans through virtual performances and collaborations with popular artists. The move comes as other energy drink brands, including Red Bull and Monster Beverage, continue to leverage live music events and sponsorship agreements to market their products. The decision to collaborate with Spotify and focus on Europe and the Middle East reflects the growing music market in the region, particularly due to the expansion of streaming services.