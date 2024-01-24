NAB To Give Product Of The Year Awards A Main Stage Debut

For the first time, the NAB Show is set to host a live ceremony for its Product of the Year Awards. The sixth-annual installment will honor groundbreaking products and technologies in radio, broadcasting, media, and entertainment.

The awards will be determined by a panel of industry experts across 15 categories, focusing on the three workflow pillars of the NAB Show: Create, Connect, and Capitalize. Additionally, a new category, Best Overall Top Tech, will be introduced this year. Eligible entries must be from companies exhibiting at the 2024 NAB Show and products or technologies should be available for delivery within the calendar year 2024.

Award categories include Radio, Audio Production, Streaming, and Hardware Infrastructure. There is also an award for AI/Machine Learning. Winners will be announced live on the Main Stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center on April 16. The nomination period is open until April 3.

NAB Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Success Officer Eric Trabb said, “We are proud to showcase the trailblazing companies leading our industry’s future, featuring innovative technology’s pivotal role in transforming media and entertainment. The Product of the Year Awards stands as the exclusive official show award program, honoring outstanding product innovation. This prestigious accolade provides companies with a valuable platform to highlight, recognize and celebrate the innovative work of these products and services.”