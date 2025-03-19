Radio One Richmond Elevates Stacey Trexler to General Manager

Radio One Richmond has promoted Stacey Trexler to Vice President and General Manager. Trexler previously served as the cluster’s Director of Sales. She joined the company in 2019 following 18 years at iHeartMedia Richmond in several sales leadership roles, including General Sales Manager and Local Sales Manager.

The broadcaster operates four stations in the Richmond market. Trexler takes over the role held by Marsha Landess, who is now focusing on solely running Radio One Charlotte after serving as GM for both since 2021.

Urban One Audio Division Co-President Eddie Harrell Jr. said, “We are pleased to promote Stacey to Vice President and General Manager of our Richmond market. Stacey’s track record of success made her the right person at the right time to lead our operations in Richmond. She will continue to build on the accomplishments of Marsha Landess.”

Stacey Trexler stated, “I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to take on this new role and continue working alongside the talented individuals at Radio One Richmond. I look forward to collaborating with our teams to drive innovation, strengthen our local presence, and deliver outstanding content and experiences to our listeners and advertisers. I believe that there is power in audio and look forward to finding new ways to connect our advertisers with the community that we serve.”