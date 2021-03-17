Landess Officially Takes Over in Charlotte

Effective Tuesday Marsha Landess will officially oversee the Charlotte and Richmond markets. Before Urban One swapped stations in Philly with Entercom for stations in Charlotte, Landess was RVP/GM over Richmond with Charlotte GM Matt Hanlon reporting to her. Tuesday was Hanlon’s last day with the company and Landess will relocate to Charlotte

Back in November Entercom acquired three stations from Urban One: WPHI-FM in Philadelphia, Hot 104.1 (WHHL-FM) in St. Louis and 980 The Team (WTEM-AM) in Washington D.C. In exchange for the three Urban One stations Entercom traded its Charlotte stations to Urban One. That includes 107.9 The Link (WLNK-FM), News Talk 1100 & 99.3 WBT (WBT-AM/FM) and WFNZ (WFNZ-AM).