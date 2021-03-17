Cumulus Savannah Raises $91K For Kids

Cumulus Savannah’s Radiothon for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was held on Thursday, March 11th-Friday, March 12th. WJCL-FM/KIX96 (Country), WIXV-FM/I-95 (Rock) and WTYB-FM/Magic 103.9 (Urban AC) teamed up to raise $91,118 for St. Jude’s.