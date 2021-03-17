Cumulus Host Says COVID Knocked Her Out

WJJK Indianapolis afternoon drive host Nikki Miller says getting COVID-19 has been unlike any illness she could recall. “I’m probably banking six hours of awake time per day,” she tells WTHR Channel 13.

Miller said she did everything she could this past year to avoid getting the virus and had a vaccine appointment scheduled for next month. “I can honestly say this has probably been one of the worst sicknesses I’ve ever had.’

Miller started felling sick last Monday and tested positive on Wednesday.

