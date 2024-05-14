Broadcasters Foundation Bringing Media Mixer Back To NYC

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is set to host its third Media Mixer on Thursday, June 13, returning to the iHeartMedia studios in New York City. The Media Mixers series connects emerging broadcast professionals with industry peers and executives.

Hosted by Gandhi from Elvis Duran And The Morning Show, the event will feature a live performance by singer/songwriter Jackie Romeo, currently competing on The Voice. The Media Mixer is sponsored by Hearst Television and the NY State Broadcasters Association.

Attendance is free, but space is limited, so advance registration is required. Light refreshments and cocktails will be served. Attendees must be 21 or older. Previous mixers have also been held in Chicago.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy said, “Our first two Media Mixers were a huge success for young professionals who mingled with executives, and we’re looking forward to another great event. We have an obligation to show young people in radio and television that broadcasting offers successful and fulfilling career opportunities. We also need to help them understand what the Broadcasters Foundation does, why it’s important, and how they can help.”

The Broadcasters Foundation has provided over $15 million in aid over the past 20 years, with plans to award approximately $1.8 million this year.