BFOA Taking Its Media Mixer Series To The Windy City

The Broadcasters Foundation of America will host its next Media Mixer in Chicago on November 1. This event follows the successful inaugural event held in July at iHeartMedia’s New York City offices. The first Media Mixer drew a packed house ranging from high-ranking broadcast executives to interns and college students.

The upcoming Media Mixer offers an invaluable networking opportunity for industry professionals and newcomers alike. Attendees will have the chance to interact with peers, industry executives, and popular on-air personalities. To sweeten the deal, the event will feature complimentary cocktails and bites.

The first Media Mixer was hosted by Angela Yee, a prominent on-air personality, and included a performance by rising pop artist YDE. While details for the Chicago event are still being finalized, it’s expected to offer similar opportunities for networking and entertainment.