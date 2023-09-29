FCC Extends Deadline For 2024 Attorney Honors Program

The Federal Communications Commission has extended the application deadline for its Fall 2024 Attorney Honors Program. Initially aimed at graduating law students and current judicial clerks, the extension comes as a measure to accommodate candidates who have been affected by recent extreme weather events and other disasters. The new deadline for application submissions is set for October 24 at 11:59p ET.

The Attorney Honors Program at the FCC provides an exclusive platform for participants to work on a range of legal and policy issues pertinent to the communications and technology sectors. The program focuses on key areas such as consumer protection, access to essential communications services, and the review of significant mergers and acquisitions. Participants are selected through a competitive process that takes into account academic performance, writing skills, and extracurricular activities.

Selected candidates will undergo a two-year employment and training regimen, gaining valuable exposure to the field of communications law and policy. The application process is managed through the FCCJobs online recruitment system, which is integrated with the USAJOBS website. Required documents for the application include a cover letter, resume, law school transcript, writing sample, and references.

For more details, candidates can find further information on the Attorney Honors Program webpage or contact Shannon Hyatt in the Office of General Counsel at the FCC.