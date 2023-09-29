Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall Opens 2024 Nominations

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame Committee has officially started its recommendation phase for the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees. From now until October 31, the committee is inviting nominations for broadcasters who have made significant contributions to the industry.

In November, an Induction Sub-Committee will review, vote on the nominees, and subsequently present the approved candidates to the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association for final validation.

To recommend a broadcaster for this prestigious recognition, individuals can visit the Hall of Fame’s official website and complete a nomination form. The only mandatory fields are the name of the person being recommended and the market in which they operate. The website encourages nominators to include any career details that could support the candidacy.

The committee stresses that only one nomination is needed to put a candidate into consideration—additional recommendations will not influence the selection process.

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony & Luncheon for the 2024 inductees is scheduled for Thursday, June 13, at the Boston Marriott Quincy Hotel.