The FCC Is Looking For Its Next Generation Of Attorneys

The Federal Communications Commission has opened the application window for its Fall 2024 Attorney Honors Program, designed to recruit entry-level attorneys. The application process concludes on Monday, September 25.

The FCC’s Attorney Honors Program offers a unique opportunity for graduating law students and current judicial clerks to work on legal and policy challenges in the communications and technology sectors. The focus areas include advancing access to essential communications for all Americans, protecting consumer rights, reviewing significant mergers and acquisitions, and emphasizing public safety.

Selected candidates will join a two-year employment and training program to gain exposure to the field of communications law and policy, benefiting from a broad array of learning experiences. The selection process for the program is highly competitive, evaluating various aspects of a candidate’s profile, such as academic achievements, writing skills, extracurricular activities, and interest in government service or the communications industry.

The application process will be handled through the FCCJobs web-based recruitment system, integrated with the USAJOBS website. Applicants must provide all necessary documents, including a cover letter, resume, law school transcript, writing sample, and references. Incomplete or late applications will not be entertained.

Interested candidates can find further information on the Attorney Honors Program webpage or contact Shannon Hyatt in the Office of General Counsel at the FCC.