Jake Query Moves Out Of Mornings On Indianapolis’ The Fan

Urban One Indianapolis sports talk radio station The Fan (WFNI-AM) is moving Jake Query from mornings to middays with Query & Company. The show will take over the noon to 3p slot previously occupied by Dan Dakich, starting on Monday, August 21.

Query previously co-hosted Kevin & Query with Kevin Bowen, who will remain in mornings for a new show with Andy Sweeney, The Wake Up Call With KB and Andy. The rest of WFNI’s schedule will remain the same

Urban One Indianapolis Operations Manager David Wood said, “While Jake loves working with Kevin, the show is a complete antithesis to his body clock. He’s a huge night owl. It dawned on me, ‘Why don’t I put a known quantity in this noon to 3 p.m. show?’ Everybody knows Jake. He’s well-respected and he’s … a really good interviewer and a really good storyteller. I think one of the things that makes a talent great is a high level of curiosity. Jake is curious about everything.”