Detroit’s WFDF Makes Surprise Format Flip Amid Controversy

Detroit’s 910 AM Superstation (WFDF-AM) has made a sudden shift in its programming, switching from local talk radio to an all-sports format. The station informed the former hosts of their termination via email last Friday.

The email, posted on X, said, “Thank you your [sic] time and contributions at WFDF 910 AM Superstation. We wish you the best of luck. We are doing a format change. Your show will no longer air on WFDF 910AM Superstation. All access passes have been revoked and you are no longer allowed on the premises. The guard has been notified not to give you entry.”

Mort Meisner, a spokesman for station owner Kevin Adell, confirmed the format change to the Detroit Free Press, indicating that the station would hire at least one local sports personality. As of Monday, the station was airing syndicated sports content.

Known for targeting Black listeners in the metro Detroit region, 910 AM Superstation was considered Detroit’s urban talk radio station. However, it has struggled with low ratings and did not appear in Nielsen’s July 2023 ranking of Detroit’s top 30 radio sources. The previous lineup included shows hosted by notable figures such as Bankole Thompson and Al Sharpton.

Adell went out of his way to hire controversial hosts, especially those involved in public scandal, including former Detroit city council member Monica Conyers and former Kwame Kilpatrick chief of staff Christine Beatty.

The move comes as Adell seems to be in financial trouble – the station owner is disputing allegations by the federal government regarding unpaid taxes. He sold his local TV station, WADL-TV, to Mission Broadcasting Inc. for $75 million earlier this year. Despite these challenges, Adell remains committed to his media ventures, emphasizing that 910 AM Superstation and his other radio properties will not be placed on the market.