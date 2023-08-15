SiriusXM and Ed Sheeran Open Channel After Hamptons Show

SiriusXM is launching a new channel dedicated to the music of Ed Sheeran, featuring hits from his math-titled albums and more. The Ed Sheeran Channel will be available until August 21. The focal point of the channel is the artist’s Sirius-exclusive concert at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY.

At the intimate August 14 set, Sheeran performed music from his latest album Subtract and other favorites. The station announcement also follows Sheeran’s recent record-breaking attendance at US Bank Stadium in Minnesota, where he performed for 72,102 people. During his tour, he also made surprise visits to various locations, including a Lego Store at the Mall of America.

Sheeran has hinted at the release of another album this fall, with comments made during his Minnesota show.