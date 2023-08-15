Broadcast Partners Offers New ‘Yummy’ Branding For Stations

Broadcast Partners, led by Ken Moultrie, is unveiling a new radio brand called Yummy Hits. Veteran programmer Brian Burns is joining the company for the project, which was conceived in Miami by Burns’ former colleague Dennis Porebski.

The concept of “Yummy” was conceived in Miami by Dennis Porebski, a former colleague of Burns. It was developed to generate positive emotions and to provide a fresh alternative to the existing radio landscape. Yummy Hits can flex to accommodate various music genres, from Oldies to Top 40. The “Yummy Toolbox” offered by Broadcast Partners includes customized music logs, market-specific imaging, a customized website, and support for sales and programming.

According to Burns, “Our analysis of listener’s affections associated with the ‘Yummy Brand’ has been overwhelmingly positive. It’s a fresh brand in the current landscape of the mundane. The ‘Yummy’ moniker generates a positive, universal, and appetizing emotion.”