Mr. Master’s Aim Is True On New and Extended Partnerships

Mr. Master, the parent company behind prominent compliance and content distribution software AIM Premium, has announced significant new agreements and renewals across over 700 radio stations nationwide.

The recent agreements include extensions of relationships with Audacy, Beasley Media Group, SummitMedia, Forever Media, Results Radio, Iliad Media Group, and NRG Media. Additionally, Mr. Master has announced new AIM Premium enterprise agreements with Salem Media Group and Forcht Broadcasting.

Mr. Master CEO Stu Jacobs said, “We’re so grateful to work with some of the largest radio groups and networks in the industry. We’re looking forward to deepening our relationship with our renewal clients and showing how much AIM Premium can make a difference in the workflow of our new clients. Our clients and the industry’s largest advertisers trust us to process their spots. We are rewarding that trust by continuing to innovate and by streamlining the compliance process even further.”