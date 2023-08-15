PromoSuite and SoCast Form Sweet Email Partnership

PromoSuite and Toronto-based digital content manager SoCast are collaborating to integrate PromoSuite Mail with SoCast’s Content Management Solution, offering a streamlined email system specifically designed for radio.

It leverages PromoSuite’s ListenerEmail technology that has sent billions of emails and will include actionable analytics and customization features for web, mobile, and social platforms.

SoCast Digital Founder and COO, Sandy Hurst, expressed that the collaboration with PromoSuite would provide radio stations with an integrated, premium email solution at a flate rate or barter, if conditions are met.

PromoSuite CEO, Rocco Macri said, “At PromoSuite we are continually looking for ways to improve productivity, workflow, and opportunities for collaboration across all departments. SoCast shares our passion for the radio industry, and we’re excited to see them incorporate our technology into their state-of-the-art email solution.”