A Coastal Change Brings Audacy’s ‘We Can Survive’ Benefit East

In honor of the event’s 10th anniversary, Audacy is relocating its “We Can Survive” concert to the New York City area. NEW 102.7 FM (WNEW) will host the show, which is a part of the broadcaster’s I’m Listening mental health initiative and supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

This year’s concert will feature Maroon 5, OneRepublic, and Kelly Clarkson, among others, at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, October 14. In addition to the main event, a contest called Opening Act is underway to decide the concert’s opening act. The winner, to be announced in September, will perform before some of the most popular acts in music and receive $10,000.

Audacy Senior Vice President of Programming and Head of Music Initiatives Michael Martin said, “We Can Survive has captivated audiences over the past decade with its unforgettable performances, chart-topping artists, and unwavering commitment to uniting listeners through the power of music. The decision to move the concert from Los Angeles to the New York City area is a testament to the event’s growth and its goal of reaching a wider audience. We look forward to connecting with our fans on the East Coast in October.”

AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia added, “We have made tremendous progress as a society in our understanding and openness surrounding mental health … AFSP’s new Talk Away the Dark campaign is a powerful reminder that learning the warning signs and having real conversations can make all the difference. We can all help. This is why we are excited to partner with Audacy this year to connect people through music and inspire open, honest, and direct conversations about suicide prevention.”