Despite National Spot Dip, Wendy’s Has Another Week In The Sun

After a substantial increase in spot plays that propelled Wendy’s to the top of the radio advertising chart last week, the fast-food giant maintained its number one position for the week of August 7 through 13. Unfortunately, the entirety of the spot play from the week’s top five national radio advertisers sank down again, as ad spending bobs in the tumultuous economic tide.

According to this week’s Media Monitors report, Wendy’s secured 45,838 spot plays. This figure represents a slight decrease from the previous week’s 46,855 plays. Babbel, last week’s second-place holder, remained in the same position but experienced a more significant decline, dropping to 42,625 spot plays from 46,225.

ZipRecruiter, a consistent performer in the top five, saw a reduction in its spot plays to 40,047, down from last week’s 43,671. This shift marked a departure from the job searcher’s previous upward trend.

Grainger made a notable entry into the top five, capturing the fourth position with 35,377 spot plays. This industrial supply company’s appearance replaced Staples, which fell out of the top rankings. Upside continued its downward trajectory in spite of placing more ads, sliding to fifth with 34,805 spot plays, up from last week’s 34,026.

The cumulative spot plays for the top five advertisers for the week totaled 198,692, averaging 39,738.4 plays per advertiser. This indicates a slight dip from last week’s total and average plays of 201,901 and 40,380.2, respectively.

The week’s data reflects a mixed landscape in the radio advertising space, with some brands holding steady, others experiencing declines, and new entries reshaping the top five. The slight overall decrease in spot plays may suggest a stabilization in the market following last week’s rebound. As back-to-school shopping season continues and other market factors come into play, the coming weeks may see further shifts.