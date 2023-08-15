How Do Radio Account Execs Best Navigate Digital Sales?

Trying to sell radio advertising without offering digital options? Don’t be surprised if your prospects’ ad dollars go to your tech-savvy competitors! Or maybe you are trying to sell digital assets but suspect you could be getting better results. Either way, if you are selling radio advertising, you and your team need to be at our Driving Sales with Technology and Innovation panel from 11:00-11:45 AM on September 14 at the 2023 Radio Masters Sales Summit in Cincinnati.

This panel, moderated by SBS’s Dara Kalvort, features industry leaders exploring the latest trends, best practices, and innovative approaches that can help drive revenue growth in a highly competitive landscape.

During this session, our panel will delve into areas such as:

· Data analytics

· Digital marketing

· Programmatic advertising

· Podcasting

· Streaming services

You’ll learn how to develop digital platforms and emerging media formats that enable monetization beyond traditional airtime, create new revenue streams, and enhance your station’s positioning!

Dara Kalvort, VP/Digital Sales, DigIdea (Spanish Broadcasting System), is a seasoned multi-media professional with over 20 years of experience in fields including broadcast TV, cable, radio, and streaming. In the past decade, Kalvort shifted her focus toward digital marketing, realizing the potential for growth and engagement in the online space.

Elizabeth Bernberg is Sr. Director of Business Development for AdCellerant. Her 15 years of digital marketing experience includes leadership roles within all major media categories: print (The Denver Post and Colorado Press Association), television (CBS Television Network), and radio (Audacy).

Jenn Lynch is Director of Sales at Waymark, an AI video creation platform. At Waymark, Lynch leads the new-business team, where she’s focused on demonstrating the power of innovation and showcasing the value AI brings to various media verticals.

Bill Day is Senior Vice President of Strategy at Magid, helping media companies, advertisers, and agencies improve their business models. He has spent the last two decades working in and with multi-media companies, helping to build and implement market-leading applications for properties ranging from major metros to community papers.

The Radio Masters Sales Summit is focused strictly on radio sales, sales marketing, and sales management. Our goal is to inform, educate, motivate, and inspire with presentations by Roy Williams, Matt Sunshine, Paul Jacobs, and many others!

This year’s Summit takes place over September 13-14, 2023, at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Early bird registration (save $300) is open now!