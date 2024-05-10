Salem Media Holds Q1 Net Steady Despite 7% Revenue Decline

Salem Media Group was the fifth radio broadcast group to reveal its first quarter earnings on Thursday. While net revenue for Salem fell to $58.60 million in Q1 2024 from $63.48 million in the same period of 2023, the company’s net loss managed to hold nearly even.

Salem’s Q1 net loss of $5.18 million was only slightly worse than the $5.15 million net loss reported last year. Year-over-year revenue decreases were noted across broadcast and publishing revenues, although the latter was mostly affected by the December sale of Regnery Publishing to Skyhorse Publishing. Digital media revenue saw a $200,000 increase.

Of those three divisions, the lion’s share of Salem’s consolidated revenue still comes from broadcast, representing around 78%.

Despite the challenges, Salem is actively managing its financial strategy, indicated by various transactions aimed at optimizing its asset portfolio, including divestitures in Nashville and Honolulu. The company says these financial movements are part of Salem’s broader strategy to stabilize and grow its operations amid fluctuating market conditions.

Within the earnings release also came the disclosure that Salem has completed the sale of its Camarillo, CA headquarters in a transaction finalized on May 3. Initially disclosed in a January 19 SEC filing, the property at 4880 Santa Rosa Road was sold to Greg Robinson for $6,231,900.

Salem will continue operating from this location under a five year leaseback agreement, with an annual rent of approximately $400,000. Despite relocating most executive operations to Irving, TX in 2021, the California facility still houses Salem’s Corporate, Radio, and Christian Teaching and Talk Programming divisions.