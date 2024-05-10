OUT MONDAY: Radio Ink Celebrates The Women Of Radio

Women have always played a pivotal role in shaping the radio industry, bringing power, perspective, and innovation at every level. The May issue of Radio Ink recognizes and celebrates their contributions with our 25th annual Most Influential Women in Radio issue.

In addition to our incredible cover story interview with Liz Alesse of ABC Audio and the Most Influential Women in Radio list, this issue includes insights and training from radio’s top sales trainers, ad writers, and consultants.

Cover Story: ABC Audio’s Liz Alesse

Our interview with Liz Alesse begins with her journey from a chance encounter with a TV crew to becoming head of ABC Audio. We also discuss the importance of local media, how reputable news coverage is critical to ensuring brand safety, why radio has an edge over television when it comes to breaking news, and how broadcasters can inspire and mentor the next generation of industry professionals.

Radio Ink’s 25th Most Influential Women in Radio

Since 1999, Radio Ink’s Most Influential Women in Radio list honors women throughout our industry for their leadership, passion, and hard work. Our 75 honorees offer their perspectives on the radio industry and the importance of membership. The feature also includes updates and reflections from several women who were a part of that very first list!

Who Limits You?

Radio ad sales offer an incredible opportunity for personal, professional, and financial growth! Yet, so many account executives fail to reach their full potential. Pat Bryson breaks down how people often get in their own way and offers management strategies for getting them on the right track.

Publisher’s Beat

She Persists: Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti celebrates the persistence of women in radio with a special focus on the challenges of three generations: Baby Boomers, Gen X, and Millennials.

The Wizard of Ads

How to Grow a Business 4X in 36 Months: Get inside Roy Williams’s head as he explains how he chooses and works with clients who want to grow their businesses.

