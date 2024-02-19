Los Angeles’ Meruelo Media Addresses Radio Staff Cuts

Following numerous layoffs across its Los Angeles stations, Meruelo Media is discussing the changes made to staff over the past several days for the first time. Meruelo President and CEO Otto Padron shared his message to all staff with Radio Ink.

The cuts featured four midday hosts: PJ Butta of KDAY and KDEY-FM, Carolina Marquez at KLLI, Bryhana Monegain of KPWR, and Marci Wiser of KLOS was unoccupied. Additionally, DJ Felli Fel, who has held the afternoon slot at KPWR since 2000, was laid off as well.

The reduction in force not only affected the on-air talent but also part-time and off-air staff.

Padron’s full memo addressing the lay offs reads:

“Team,

As you may have heard, this past week I’ve had to make some tough staff reductions that have impacted very special team members. The difficult reality of those leaving our company is not something I take lightly. As such, I want to offer my sincere thanks for their numerous contributions and dedication to our team.

These staff reductions are not only the result of continued headwinds in our industry but are necessary adjustments to enable us to build and execute our strategic vision for the future. This is a transformative phase that requires us to think differently about how we do business and how our teams are organized.

While this is not an easy process for any of us. I firmly believe we have much to be excited about.

Thank you for your continued focus, dedication, and resilience.”