No More Acción: iHeart Cuts Hispanic Talk Network In Florida

After five years, iHeartMedia Florida’s Acción Radio Network is no more. The company has traded in the Spanish-language News/Talk format in Orlando and Jacksonville in favor of Fox Sports. Acción began on Orlando’s WRSO-AM in 2018 and spread to Tampa and Jacksonville in 2021.

Acción carried local programming alongside syndicated shows from Héctor Marcano, Mariano Gonzalez, and Millie Colon. Fox Sports Radio Orlando will feature 24/7 network programming, with the exception of The Herd with Colin Cowherd which already airs on iHeart Orlando’s 96.9 The Game (WYGM) alongside Fox Sports Radio’s evening and weekend shows.

In Jacksonville, WFXJ-AM will broadcast the Fox Sports Network’s 24/7 simulcast, marking the station’s return to Fox Sports after being an affiliate from the late 1990s until 2021. Programming will include Two Pros and a Cup of Joe, The Dan Patrick Show, and The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker. The station will also offer continuous FOX Sports Radio content throughout the weekends.

The writing was on the wall for the Acción format in January, when Tampa’s WHNZ-AM was flipped to Financial Talk.

iHeartMedia North Florida Area President Paul Rogers addressed the change, saying, “We remain fully committed to providing the best quality entertainment and information to the Hispanic residents on the First Coast and will continue to explore ways we can increase our impact there.”

“The opportunity to return the Fox Sports brand to its original home on AM930 in Jacksonville was simply too good to pass up. Its appeal cuts across and unites every segment of our community.”