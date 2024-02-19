Nathan Reed Rolls Into Management At Cox Media Group Atlanta

Cox Media Group Atlanta has appointed Nathan Reed as the new Director of Operations and Director of Branding and Programming for B98.5 (WSB-FM) and 97.1 The River (WSRV), starting March 4. Reed will lead music programming, promotions, and commercial production efforts.

He fills the local roles of Emily Bolden, who stepped down as CMG’s Director of Adult Contemporary and Hot AC at the end of 2023. She held the additional position as OM and PD for WSB-FM and WSRV.

Bringing nearly three decades of experience in the media industry, Reed’s career spans various formats and platforms, with a focus on research, branding strategies, talent development, and marketing. His journey with CMG began in Tulsa, managing both radio and TV brands, followed by a role as Director of Operations for six Tampa Bay radio station in 2019.

Reed also spent time as SVP of Programming for iHeartMedia Toledo, OH, and in programming for Regent Communications in Flint, MI.

CMG Atlanta Radio Market Manager Jaleigh Long said, “Nate’s successful experience, market leadership, and passion for this great industry is a winning combination for our Atlanta music stations. Partnering with Ken Charles, 95.5 WSB Director of Branding and Programming, only strengthens our position when it comes to leading the most talented programming teams in the industry.”

Reed commented, “Joining CMG Atlanta’s outstanding team and award-winning brands is an honor. I’m grateful to Jaleigh Long, Chris Eagan, and Rob Babin for the opportunity to create more success with the nation’s leading multi-media company.”