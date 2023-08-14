BBC Says ‘Swipe Your Sign’ In New Black, Queer Dating Podcast

On August 19, BBC 1Xtra is releasing a Black, queer dating podcast named Swipe Your Sign, aligning with the UK Black Pride 2023 event. Hosted by Geordie Shore‘s Nathan Henry and Two Two’s Podcast‘s Ro Frimpong, the 12-episode series will explore love and relationships through the lens of astrology, guided by renowned Astrologist Celestial Tree.

Swipe Your Sign marks a significant milestone as the first podcast of its kind focusing on Black, queer dating. It will follow hosts Nathan and Ro as they embark on a series of blind dates with potential partners selected based on their star signs and astrological charts. The podcast aims to delve into personal stories and experiences from young Black queer individuals across the UK and beyond, interspersed with cosmic insights from Celestial.

Before each date, the hosts will engage in an oracle card reading and expert astrological analysis with Celestial, leading them into blind dates with their cosmic matches. The couples will then explore various questions, hypothetical dilemmas, and dares, touching on subjects ranging from challenging heteronormative roles in queer relationships to personal preferences in dating.

To further celebrate the launch, BBC 1Xtra will take over the main stage at UK Black Pride on August 19th at 4 pm with a live version of Swipe Your Sign. Audience participants will have the opportunity to engage in live dates and challenges on stage.

Henry said, “I’m actually honoured to have been a part of something so exciting and something so new and refreshing. It’s the first podcast of its kind and it’s going to be really interesting to hear what people think of it. I know this may sound biased, but out of all the podcasts I’ve ever done, this was the most fun to record! It’s so authentic and the topics we discuss are things I am genuinely so passionate about.”

Celestial Tree added, “Astrology has become such an integral part of the queer dating experience. That’s why Swipe Your Sign has definitely come at just the right time! I’ve absolutely loved bringing my knowledge and passion for astrology to this brand-new podcast, it’s a dream come true!”