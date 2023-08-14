Podcast Tells The Rise and Fall Of Brandon Truaxe By Way Of A.I.

Australian audio content company Podshape has unveiled Out Of The Ordinary, utilizing artificial intelligence to chronicle the life of Canadian entrepreneur Brandon Truaxe, the mastermind behind the international skincare company The Ordinary. The show delves into the rise and tragic fall of Truaxe, who was known as ‘the skincare savant.’

The story unfolds with Truaxe’s unexpected actions in 2017, when, in the midst of a personal breakdown, he seized control of his company’s social media channels. Over the following 15 months, he made erratic decisions such as firing staff, including his Co-CEO, shutting down brands, and purchasing private jets. He was eventually ousted from the company he founded, and tragically passed away in 2020.

Episode 1 of Out Of The Ordinary is available now on Apple Podcast Subscription, with ad-free and early access. The show will launch across all other platforms from August 28th.

Podshape co-founder Jay Walkerden said, “This is a tragic tale of a man who was a business genius and took a few missteps which ultimately led to his demise. Most of the social media post videos Brandon posted have been removed from socials, however, our research team were able to find the texts of these posts across various sources including court documents and other media. We have used an AI cloning tool to recreate these posts in order to tell this story as authentically as possible.”