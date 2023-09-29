Cumulus Powers Up New Hip-Hop Station In Kansas City

Cumulus Media Kansas City has flipped the on switch for Power 105.1 (KCJK), replacing the former 107.3 KMJK. Playing Hip-Hop and R&B, enthusiasts, the station’s programming includes local Kansas City personalities, featuring The Shay Moore Morning Show, Ivani Bing Middays, Boogie D Afternoons, and Jess Live at Night.

The station also debuted its new website.

Cumulus Media Regional Vice President/Market Manager Donna Baker stated, “The opportunity to best serve the entire KC community with our dominant cluster of stations is now in place. This change combines the incredible reach of the KCJK 100,000-watt signal with the biggest genre in modern popular music–Hip Hop and R&B. Congratulations to Operations Manager Jim Fox and Program Director Boogie D, along with our incredible lineup of beloved local personalities.”

Power 105.1 PD Jowcol “Boogie D” Dolby said, “I’m very excited for Kansas City! Power 105.1 is designed to represent the culture of Hip Hop and R&B and this great Kansas City community. We are KCMO AND KCK. We are here for the community we serve, and we are here to win! Thank you to the Cumulus leadership team for making this dream a reality. KC, Let’s Go!”

Cumulus Media VP of Urban Formats Kenny Smoov was quotes saying, “Our Kansas City team is excited to bring championship level Hip Hop and R&B content on-air, online, and in these KC streets. Let’s Power UP!!!”