Broadcasters Foundation Packs iHeart NYC At First Media Mixer

The Broadcasters Foundation of America held its inaugural Media Mixer on Thursday night at iHeartMedia’s New York City offices. Hosted by personality Angela Yee, the event marked the first in what is hoped to be a national series of BFoA Media Mixers.

The event was packed, drawing a diverse crowd of around 150 attendees, ranging from high-ranking broadcast executives to fresh interns and enthusiastic college students. The attendees were given an opportunity to network and mingle, as well as enjoy a performance by the up-and-coming pop artist, YDE.

Notably, the event also fell on the Broadcasters Foundation Giving Day, a significant day aimed at raising funds for the charitable work carried out by the BFoA. The foundation provides financial assistance to broadcasters in acute need due to critical illness, accident, or other serious misfortune.

With the success of this initial event, it is hoped that the Media Mixer will become a regular feature, marking the start of a national series of mixers, broadening the reach of the BFoA.